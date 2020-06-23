Strawberry Festival to dish out shortcake

COVID-19 has canceled many events in 2020, but not Kokomo’s annual Strawberry Festival.

The festival, which dishes out heaping mounds of strawberry shortcake, will take place in downtown Kokomo on Friday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event also will feature vendors, live music, and activities.

“This event is usually a beginning-of-summer celebration,” said Susan Alexander, festival facilitator. “[This year] it’s simply going to be an end-of-summer celebration.”

Alexander emphasized the importance of the festival to the City of Kokomo. The Strawberry Festival is the only fund raiser for the greater Kokomo downtown revitalization efforts, making it a crucial event for the further development of downtown Kokomo.

Regarding COVID-19, Alexander said she and other festival volunteers will be following state directives given for social gatherings.

“We are implementing social distancing guidelines. We will be spacing the vendors more, spacing volunteers, as well as require masks to be worn by volunteers,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Although fewer ingredients were ordered this year, as a result of COVID-19, there still will be enough strawberry shortcake to serve thousands of people, she said. Additionally, Alexander encouraged those who may not feel comfortable leaving their homes yet but still are craving strawberry shortcake to send someone they trust to pick one up for them at the festival.

Not only will attendees be able to eat loads of strawberry shortcake, but the festival will feature more than 40 vendors, such as Nena’s Sassy Girl Boutique, The Coterie, Community First Dunk-a-Banker, and the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market. Attendees also can expect to see local food trucks at the festival. Hawg Heaven, Georgia’s Kitchen, J & M Sweet Shak, Kona Ice, and Bailey Concessions are just a few of the trucks that will be present at the event.

While festival attendees are browsing vendor booths and enjoying their food, they also will be able to enjoy music provided by the Rhum Academy of Music. Every half-hour to hour, artists from Rhum Academy of Music will rotate on and off the stage.

“You can expect to hear acoustic covers in many genres as well as original music by Kokomo musicians,” said Sami Soutar, CEO and instructor at Rhum Academy.

The Strawberry Festival also will provide entertainment for children, thanks to ABATE of Howard County. The organization will be bringing the Tiny Tot Motorcycle Adventure to the festival. Children, with the help of volunteers, will be able to try riding a motorcycle with training wheels around their track. Motorcycles will be cleaned thoroughly between riders.

Planning the festival this year has not been an easy feat given COVID-19, but Alexander was focused on being flexible and refining the event so it could serve the Kokomo community well, she said.

“We couldn’t put this on without our sponsor, First Farmers Bank & Trust. They’ve been really great to work with as we had to traverse this new COVID-19 reality and try to figure out how to put on this event in a safe and positive way for our community,” Alexander said. “It’s definitely our goal to safely celebrate as a community.”

Those interested in volunteering for the festival can register at https://www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/register-as-volunteer.