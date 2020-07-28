Strawberry Festival returns July 31

The annual Strawberry Festival is sweetening up the square this Friday as organizers are preparing to dish out thousands of heaping servings of strawberry shortcake.

Presented by the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association and sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust, the festival will take place from 11 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, after initially being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Susan Alexander, director of creative placemaking and downtown initiatives, said she’s looking forward to giving the community something fun to do during stressful times.

“It’s always a daunting task (to put on the festival), and I worried that maybe we shouldn’t have done it. However, I’m excited about it, and everybody that each of our committee people talked to, they’re excited about it. It’s one of those community traditions that we didn’t want to let go of this year, so we are proud to be producing the event even this year,” said Alexander.

To keep volunteers and guests as safe as possible, this festival will come with changes. There will be no ABATE Tiny Tots Motorcycle Adventure, a kids’ activity that has become a popular staple at the festival, and there will be no bounce houses.

While the Strawberry Festival’s footprint still will be around the entire square downtown, with some activities nixed, there’s more room to spread out the 55 booths that have signed on to be a part of the festival.

Sycamore Street will feature vendors from the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, and several area restaurants will be participating, including Lucky Indian Cuisine, 17th Street Crab House, The Coterie, Hawg Heaven, and Georgia’s Kitchen.

Rhum Academy students will provide live entertainment on stage, and Crown Haven Petting Zoo will be on hand.

The highlight, though, is the strawberry shortcake, which comes complete with Amish-made shortcake, ice cream, strawberries, and whipped cream. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library or at First Farmer’s Bank and Trust. Tickets are $5.

Last year, around 6,800 servings were sold. Organizers are expecting to dish out around 5,000 servings this year.

All volunteers will be wearing masks, and guests are highly recommended to wear them as well. A limited number of masks will be available at no cost at the information booth for those who don’t have masks or forgot them, and the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market also will have handmade masks for sale.

“We’re all friends there, and we want to keep each other safe. We’re lucky that our event is outside. We know that gives us a little added benefit, measure of safety, but we are really encouraging folks to mask up,” Alexander said.

In addition, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be readily available, and social distancing is strongly recommended. Anyone feeling sick is encouraged to stay home.

“I know people are ready to get out of their house and see their friends and family, so we’d love for them to come to the Strawberry Festival. We’re going to try to keep everybody as safe as they can, and we do hope they do their part by wearing a mask and using the hand sanitizer all around,” Alexander said.

The festival takes place in downtown Kokomo and serves as a fund raiser for the Downtown Association to support placemaking and revitalization efforts.