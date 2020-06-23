Still struggling: Hiring struggles plague some local businesses; others don’t make it to reopening

Indiana is inching closer to a full reopening on July 4, but some local businesses still are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. And others don’t appear to have survived the shutdown at all.

On July 4, all restrictions on recreation, dining, and businesses will be lifted, according to the Indiana Back on Track plan. To this point, most businesses are operating at least at partial capacity. But, despite returning to a certain degree of normalcy, a slew of businesses in Kokomo continues to struggle, particularly with issues relating to hiring and filling positions that were vacated while business was restricted. Some local businesses have ceased to exist entirely.

Marie’s Car Wash, located on 3550 S. Lafountain St., is among those that are struggling to hire. According to assistant manager Shannon Walker, the local car wash furloughed its employees early on when restrictions were imposed. However, several days later, the business reopened when it was deemed essential. Unfortunately, Walker said about eight of the car wash’s employees sought other employment during that time as they were under the impression the business would remain closed for longer.

Despite attempting to hire since, Walker said she just wasn’t getting applications in. She believed the bolstered government unemployment benefits were to blame. In response to the pandemic, Congress launched the CARES Act, providing an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits. That program ends at the end of July.

“Pretty much, we have put out there that we are hiring, and the response is very, very low,” said Walker.

As a result of its worker shortage, Walker said Marie’s Car Wash has been forced to leave its interior cleaning department closed, which she said was the biggest moneymaker for the business.

“At first we were OK because we were just running the wash part, and we don’t need a lot of employees to run that,” said Walker. “But, once they started to lift some of the restrictions where we could open the interior again, I’d say maybe we had five people put in applications. Three of them we have hired. Two of them we called, set up interviews, and they did not come in.”

Walker said the car wash’s ownership was considering bumping its starting wage from $7.25 to $8 in an attempt to counteract the hiring issue.

Other businesses have encountered similar struggles.

At Grindstone Charley’s, manager Sherri Shorrushi said her wait staff has been slow to return to work.

“I just have maybe a handful that haven’t come back, but most of my servers are just wanting to work a few shifts is all they want to work,” said Shorrushi.

Business was beginning to return to normal, said Shorrushi, but dine-in turnout hasn’t returned to what it was prior to the pandemic.

“Some of the days are just as good, but you have to look at a lot of (other aspects). Carry-outs are still a lot higher,” said Shorrushi. “We’re pulling back up. Our lunches are getting more and more normal. We’re getting more people in. We’re getting built back up.”

Similarly, Harvey Hinklemeyer’s manager Andrew Smith said the local eatery was hiring, but he hadn’t had quite the pool of applicants that he would have prior to the pandemic. He too blamed the boosted unemployment benefits.

“Basically, we are in the process of hiring. I probably need a couple wait staff out front and a breadstick person in the back. I’ve got a few applications and stuff, but not the overwhelming (response), you know, when you’ve got the unemployment paying $600 a week to sit at home,” said Smith.

Closed

While some businesses were working toward spinning back up, others weren’t as fortunate. A number of businesses have closed in Kokomo, and others were on their way out.

Jack’s Donuts first opened in March 2019, but it’s been indefinitely closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 1, a message was posted to the doughnut shop’s Facebook page, stating it had been “temporarily closed” beginning on March 23 due to the “rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.”

As of last week, it had not reopened.

A corporate representative with Jack’s Donuts said the intent was to reopen the Kokomo location, but no definitive timeline existed.

“We’ve had some unforeseen circumstances pop up with COVID that we weren’t anticipating,” said the representative. “I can tell you we are working diligently to get the store back open, and we anticipate it will be sooner rather than later … There’s definitely been an indefinite delay in opening, but I can tell you we are working on the corporate end to get that back open with our franchisees.”

Nearby, Ruby Tuesday remained closed. A for sale signs adorned the shuttered restaurant.

Other larger chain establishments fared similarly.

At the Kokomo Mall, JCPenney has begun a going-out-of-business sale, and those are anticipated to last for 10 to 16 weeks. That store’s eventual closure is among 154 locations that are closing due to the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Other local businesses also have closed or announced they’re going out of business since the pandemic, including Nena’s Sassy Girl Boutique, Sheila’s Custom Catering, Victoria’s Secret, and Our Friend’s Closet.

On May 16, Our Friends Closet announced its closure in a post on Facebook.

“Dear Our Friends Closet cosignors (sic) and customers, we regret to inform you that we have decided to close down our business. The decision to close has not been an easy one as we have enjoyed building our relationships and friendships over the past 14 years. This pandemic has caused us to suffer financial loses (sic) we do not believe we can recover from,” the post read.