Stellantis provides COVID relief

When COVID-19 hit last March, Stellantis quickly began working to alleviate some of the issues people were having in the communities in which its plants operated.

With such a need for masks, the company set a goal to donate 1 million masks a month and at least 1 million meals. While the undertaking was brand new and the goals lofty, the company made it happen. Of the mask donations, more than 400,000 remained locally, and 700,000 meals were dispersed throughout the state, largely in Howard and Tipton counties.

“As COVID hit, we were seeing that this was not going to be a shorter-term, four-week shutdown as everyone originally thought it was going to be, and we really saw the impact it was having on the community and just from schools being shut down and obviously kids being at home and not having access to one or two or more meals a day,” said Niall Olling, lead for external affairs for Stellantis. “ … So it got brought up a lot: how can we make an impact and change what we’re doing and do something to help and give back?”

The masks were an obvious way to help. The corporation set a target of 1 million masks to be donated each month throughout the United States, and that program continued through December. Indiana received just under 900,000 masks, and more than 400,000 of those remained in Howard and Tipton counties.

Some of the places the masks were sent to included homeless shelters, the YMCA, CityLine Trolley, Kokomo Police Department, Kokomo Fire Department, EMS, Kokomo School Corp., and the Salvation Army. Olling, along with the help of a partner, was largely in charge of getting the masks where they needed to go.

“So for me, personally, I would go into our tech center, and we’d get a shipment of a million masks in our tech center in Auburn Hills (Michigan) … and we would basically print off all the UPS labels. We were shipping them all around the country, so it definitely allowed me to feel like I was giving back and helping locally,” he said.

Olling also drove a shipment down himself to present to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.

“It was a huge undertaking and just coordinating with all the different levels, whether it was the state or county or city or some other charitable organization but making sure they got the masks that they needed when they needed them and how many they needed,” he said.

While the masks provided the community protection from the virus, Stellantis also strived to ensure those who were hungry weren’t going without. The company set a goal of donating 1 million meals, and Olling said that goal was “way over exceeded” at around 5.5 million meals.

Around 700,000 meals went to Indiana, and those were largely within Howard and Tipton counties. Stellantis partnered with Food Finders, Gleaners, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Family Service Association, Carver Community Center, and United Way to make the meals happen.

In June, United Way put on food stops that were made possible by Stellantis where anyone who needed food was able to drive up and receive a bag of food.

“[Stellantis] has always been an incredible partner for United Way Serving Howard and Tipton counties, and this most recent investment is just another example of how tuned in they are to the needs of our community,” said Rex Ambrose, United Way board president, at the time of the donation.

Olling said give-back initiatives such as these are important to the company as they help communities in which its employees live, work, and shop.

“Kokomo and Tipton are of huge importance to the company. We have a large number of employees that live and work there, and then we want to be invested in the communities that we have our employees living and working. We want to give back,” he said. “ … It’s allowing us to give back to the community and show the community we’re not just here. We’re doing more than just providing jobs; we’re truly a part of the community that we are operating in.”