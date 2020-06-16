This week marks our sixty-seventh wedding anniversary. During these years, we’ve had no big celebrations. In order to have a happy anniversary, this article is being written to forget COVID-19 and remember friends in Kokomo who have been appreciated through the years. As nearly as memory allows, they will be listed in chronological order. The first was a teacher where my husband was principal. Because I talk too much, he never shared anything that took place at that school. When one of the teachers and I visited, I’d think if she ever talked we’d have to leave town. Now we share phone calls and say nothing that could cause problems. She has made our years happy in so many ways.
Another teacher made several beautiful doll clothes for our granddaughter. She even used scraps from my wedding dress to make a wedding dress for our granddaughter’s doll. Her husband helped our younger son on weekends when he was a freshman in college. This son had been told not to take a class in high school because he’d fail to learn what he needed to know. When he signed up for the class, a college counselor said he’d have to audit it first because he had not taken it in high school. Our son asked that his first semester grades be checked and begged to take the class. When he came home on weekends, our son was helped by this teacher’s husband who refused to be paid. At the end of the semester, he passed the class in flying colors.
Two more friends are examples of how everyone should be. They call to see how we’re doing and if we need anything. Recently, one took all the dishes off the top shelves in our kitchen. I’m now a challenging 4’10” instead of 5’3.” Her husband has made many copies of pictures which we treasure. Another friend always comes to church early, watches for our approaching car, and runs to open and close doors and help us.
The one possession, that allows me to work the little I do, is a small shopping cart. In an office business store, these carts were near the front door but never used. Fortunately the manager sold us one. At first it was parked in the laundry room and used to distribute clean laundry. Now it’s within reach day and night. When storms approach, medicine, glasses, and other valuables are with me in the laundry room, our storm shelter. It has prevented falls and made it possible to move things I can’t carry. We did take it to the garage empty when we’d go shopping. Now it’s used to bring delivered groceries into the house after they’ve been in the garage four days. Thanks, Terry!
Each time friends and neighbors help us, their kindness is appreciated. Before COVID-19 arrived, people we didn’t know opened and closed doors, reached high in stores, put heavy merchandise in the shopping cart, or helped other ways. I was often saying, “May God bless you for your thoughtfulness” when we’d leave home to shop for necessities.