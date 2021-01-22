Statewide COVID hospitalizations dipping but remain higher than peak in the spring

In late November, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 3,460, but now those numbers are steadily declining.
As of yesterday, 2,151 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the hospital census back to where it was at the beginning of November but still higher than it was at its peak in the spring.
The most Hoosiers hospitalized last spring near the start of the pandemic was 1,799 on April 12.
The number of Hoosiers in ICUs for COVID also dipped slightly to 22.9 percent of beds being in use for COVID patients, down from 24 percent yesterday. 27.5 percent of the 2,162 beds are available.
Currently, 9.5 percent of the state's 2,808 ventilators are in use for COVID patients, while 74.5 percent are available.
Daily update
The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 3,560 new cases of COVID and 49 new deaths. Of those, 43 cases were in Howard County, along with one new death.
Now, 8,177 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 143 have died.