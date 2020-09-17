State trending upward in positive tests, ICU admissions

After the number of positive COVID-19 tests had been trending downward in the state for weeks, the trend has gone the other way with positive cases and ICU admissions now both trending upward.

Currently, one-third of Indiana counties are trending upward in positive tests for COVID-19, though Howard County was not among those. Trend data for positive tests in Howard County was listed as inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, 21,112 Hoosiers have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 11,918 have been hospitalized, and 2,363 have been admitted to an ICU.

In Howard County, 251 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it. 156 have been hospitalized, and 108 have been admitted to an ICU. Since Sunday, six Howard County residents have been admitted to an ICU for the virus.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 850 new cases of the virus and six new deaths. Now, 108,646 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,253 have died. An additional 225 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Currently, 241 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID-19, up from 238 yesterday, and 72 people are on ventilators, up from 67 yesterday.

In Howard County, four new cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total to 1,251 residents to test positive for the virus. No new deaths were reported locally. The total remains at 63 deaths.

Howard County's seven-day positivity rate for unique tests declined slightly from yesterday's high of 9.3 percent to 8.9 percent.

83.4 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus are said to have recovered.