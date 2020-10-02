State sets record high for daily number of COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in a day at 1,495.

The previous highest number was 1,472 and reported on Sept. 17.

Of the new cases, 22 were in Howard County, bringing the total number of residents to test positive to 1,385.

In addition, 13 new deaths were reported, none of which were in Howard County. Now, 122,640 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,429 have died. Another 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Currently, 293 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID-19, and 101 people are on ventilators for the virus.

School data

The ISDH added new data to its COVID-19 dashboard that tracks the virus in Indiana schools. From Sept. 19 to 25, there were 253 new cases of COVID-19 among students, 52 cases among teachers, and 71 cases among staff statewide.

The schools locally reporting positive students, teachers, or staff are Howard Elementary School (fewer than five student cases), Eastern High School (fewer than five student cases), Western Primary School (fewer than five students cases and fewer than five staff cases), and Northwestern Middle School (fewer than five student cases).

There are 1,448 schools statewide that have not reported data, including many schools in Howard County. Among those to have not reported locally are: Bethany Fellowship School, Northwestern Elementary School, Bon Air Middle School, Pettit Park School, The Children's Garden, Shepherd's Lamb Preschool, Acacia Academy, Victory Christian Academy, Taylor Middle School, Taylor Elementary School, F.D. Reece Christian Academy, Wallace Elementary School, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sycamore Elementary School, and Elwood Haynes Elementary School.

Most of the students testing positive are those ages 15 to 19, accounting for 42.3 percent of cases. That's followed by ages 10 to 14 with 34.7 percent of cases, ages 5 to 9 with 14.7 percent of cases, and ages 0 to 4 with 1.3 percent of cases. Ages are unknown for 7.1 percent of cases.

Data trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, deaths are increasing. Trend data for positive cases, hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending downward in deaths, ICU admissions, and hospitalizations. Trend data for positive tests and emergency room visits was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 84.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.