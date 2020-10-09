State sets record for second consecutive day for COVID cases

Indiana reported a record number of cases of COVID-19 in a day yesterday at 1,488 and then surpassed that number by hundreds today with 1,832 new cases of the virus being reported.

Of those cases, 15 were reported in Howard County, bringing the total number of residents to test positive to 1,462, up 77 from a week ago.

In addition, 19 new deaths were reported, including one in Howard County. Now, 65 residents have died from the virus. Of the deaths locally, 37 have been among those ages 80 and older. Fifteen have been in those ages 70 to 79. Ten have been in those ages 60 to 69. Two have been in those ages 50 to 59, and one has been in someone between ages 40 and 49.

In Howard County, the seven-day all tests positivity rate sits at 6.8 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate sits at 6.7 percent. The state rates are 5.1 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively.

Locally, 287 residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it. 178 people have been hospitalized, and 121 have been admitted to an ICU. There have been 37 hospital deaths.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state was trending upward in four of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and deaths. Trend data for ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County was trending downward in all five categories but showed an early warning for an upward trend in positive tests.

According to the institute, 83.2 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.