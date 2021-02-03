State reports lowest number of COVID cases since early October

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,480 new cases of COVID -- the lowest number reported since Oct. 7 -- and 36 new deaths.
Of those, 41 cases and one death were in Howard County. Now, 8,680 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 154 have died.
The percentages of Hoosiers in ICU beds for COVID continues to dip. As of yesterday, 343 patients were in an ICU for COVID, down from 347 the day prior. In addition, 187 Hoosiers are on ventilators for COVID-19, down from 199 the day prior.
The ISDH also reported the lowest number of Hoosiers hospitalized since Oct. 22 at 1,582.
Currently, 611,429 Hoosiers have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 166,131 are fully vaccinated. In Howard County, 6,221 residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,032 are fully vaccinated.