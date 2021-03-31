State provides update on vaccination rollout as eligibility opens to ages 16 and older

The Indiana State Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 16 and older this morning, now making age the only eligibility requirement.

Within 30 minutes of the expanded eligibility, more than 21,000 appointments had been made, and by noon, that number was up to 96,000. Now, 39 percent of all eligible Hoosiers have been vaccinated or made an appointment. While younger people have had better outcomes with COVID-19, Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said there are “a lot” of reasons why younger demographics should be vaccinated.

“It’s multi-faceted. I think, number one, if you look at Michigan right now and their increased cases and hospitalizations, a lot of those cases are in the 30 to 39 age group. So we are seeing younger people hospitalized. But I think, most importantly, I think a lot of our younger people kind of want their life back. They want to go to concerts, to get together in the bars and feel comfortable they’re not going to get ill from this disease.

“We know that the more infections that we have, the higher risk we have of more mutations occurring and potentially getting a mutation that is actually worse than the mutations that we have now, but I do also want you to know that our breakthrough cases that we typically see are oftentimes more in our elderly population whose immune system doesn’t work as well.

“So by the fact that younger people will get vaccinated, they will continue to improve the atmosphere and environment around their loved ones, their grandma and their grandpa and their parents and other people who might tend to be at higher risk for having a breakthrough case. So a lot of reasons to do it, but most importantly for them to get back to the life they have been missing and want to enjoy,” Box said.

With eligibility opening to more than 5 million more Hoosiers, two mass vaccination clinics are set to open this week and next. These come in addition to more than 530 vaccination sites across the state. A clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is opening tomorrow and will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for 16 days in April. Appointments still are available for dates from April 24 to 30, while the earlier dates have been booked.

Next Wednesday, another mass vaccination clinic will open at Roosevelt High School in Gary and run for eight weeks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through June 2. Two-thousand doses will be available per day, and another 1,000 doses will be dispersed across northern Indiana via mobile clinics.

Those ages 16 and 17 only are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and the vaccine map on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website (https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/24159814f1dd4f69b6c22e7e87bca65b) distinguishes the sites in which each vaccine is being administered.

In Howard County, Pfizer vaccines are available at the St. Vincent Education Center, while the Moderna vaccine is being offered a the Howard County Health Department’s mass vaccination clinic. Pharmacies are provided vaccinations through the federal retail program, and the type of vaccines they have on hand are not distinguished on the website.

According to Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, the state will begin receiving 405,000 doses of vaccine this week.

While ISDH officials said the number of Hoosiers getting vaccinated was encouraging, Box said the variants were still a concern.

“We are in a race between the vaccine and the variants. Unfortunately, the variants are picking up steam,” said Box.

Indiana has reported 137 cases of the UK B177 variant, two cases of the B1351 variant out of South Africa, one case of the P1 variant out of Brazil, and 27 cases of the California variant. Michigan also is one of the top states in the country for the B117 variants, which Box said was a concern.

“I say this to remind Hoosiers that COVID is still very much present in our state and encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible and continue to wear a mask and take precautions,” said Box.

The ISDH has been working with the Regenstrief Institute to identify breakthrough cases, which can occur when individual tests positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days or more after receiving their full vaccination. That means the person has received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The cases are identified by matching positive case data with vaccination data.

So far, 221 breakthrough cases have been identified as of March 16, which represents 4/100ths of a percent of individuals who are fully immunized. Of those cases, 21 percent occurred in Hoosiers age 80 and older. Box said these cases will continue to be tracked to review these individuals’ symptoms, diagnosis, and hospital stays.

Samples from these cases also will be tested to determine if they were caused by variants, according to Box, “to help us better understand the variants and inform strategy going forward.”

Weaver hopes to see eligibility further open to ages 12 to 15 after the Pfizer clinical trials showed the vaccine was “100 percent effective and well-tolerated” among that population. The hope is for that age group to become eligible by this summer.

“The best thing we can do to protect our children who cannot get vaccinated is to get vaccinated ourselves,” said Weaver.

In Indiana, more than 2.8 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered. To make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.