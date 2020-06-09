State permits nursing home visitation

The Indiana State Department of Health issued guidance on allowing nursing homes to permit visitation, but some of Kokomo’s facilities have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Last week, the state announced that outdoor visitation would be allowed at nursing home facilities under certain conditions. Chiefly, facilities must report no new cases of COVID-19 originating within the facility from staff or residents within the last 14 days.

But, two facilities in Kokomo have had a tough battle with the virus. More than half of the deaths in Howard County have originated from two nursing homes, 19 at North Woods Village and three at Kokomo Healthcare Center.

According to data reported by American Senior Communities, the operator of North Woods Village, 19 resident deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred at the Kokomo nursing home. That constitutes the majority of total COVID-19 deaths in Howard County. The Howard County Health Department indicated 41 deaths had occurred locally as of last Friday.

Among those deaths was Beverly Adams, who tested positive for the virus and subsequently died on June 4.

According to her daughter-in-law, Karen Acord Harris, Adams first tested positive for the virus around the beginning of April. For some time, she remained asymptomatic. At one point during that time, the facility logged more than 70 resident cases of COVID-19. As of last Friday, 45 confirmed active cases of the virus were remained, with 24 residents listed as having recovered. No new resident cases had been recorded in the last 72 hours.

But, Adams’ health took a turn for the worse at the end of May. Prior to visitation being restricted, Acord Harris said she and her fiancé would visit Adams weekly. Then those visits became impossible.

“She just gave up and went downhill after that. I think it was because family members couldn’t see her,” said Acord Harris.

But, Acord Harris said she was able to visit Adams one last time just a few days prior to her death. Garbed in personal protective equipment, she was joined by her fiancé during one last visit in the facility.

Acord Harris said she didn’t blame the facility for her mother-in-law’s death, but she wished more precautions would have been taken.

“I don’t understand why they didn’t start testing when this virus first hit,” said Acord Harris. “If they knew the elderly were vulnerable, why did they continue to let employees go in without testing them?”

On May 18, American Senior Communities sent out a press release detailing the precautions they were taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In that release, the company said 100 percent of residents were being tested in facilities where there was “reason to believe a resident or staff member has contracted the virus.”

Similarly, 100 percent of residents in high-risk facilities were being tested even when there were no known cases of the virus. Staff members were being screened and having their temperatures taken. These precautions began prior to guidelines being issued by the Center for Disease Control.

A representative of ASC was contacted to inquire about when testing began with employees at their facilities. A response wasn’t received by deadline.

In a release, ASC indicated facilities meeting ISDH criteria will be the only ones that will allow visitation, with certain precautions in place.

Another facility that incurred a high number of cases of COVID-19 was Kokomo Healthcare Center. There, 51 residents had tested positive for the virus. Three had died of the virus, and a company representative said the last death occurred on May 25. The last new case was reported on May 11, and outdoor visitation will be allowed starting Wednesday.

Counted among the deaths at Kokomo Healthcare Center was Myra Gillett, according to her family.

Gillett’s brother, Richard Gillett, and her sister-in-law, Belinda Gillett, claimed they ran into communication issues with the facility.

According to them, Gillett dealt with a bout of pneumonia early in March that hospitalized the 60-year-old. At the time, she tested negative for COVID-19, but after returning to Kokomo Healthcare Center, she contracted the virus. She died on May 19 after being hospitalized again, this time 10 days after testing positive for the virus. She had underlying health conditions, according to her family.

But, initially, the Gilletts said the nursing home hadn’t contacted them to inform them of Gillett being admitted to the hospital a second time. Instead, she was contacted by Community Howard Regional Health, where she was receiving treatment and put on a ventilator.

“So she was recovering from pneumonia and got COVID on top of it,” said Belinda Gillett. “I had no idea until she died. I went into that facility and asked to speak to the director. I said, ‘First of all, I’d like to know why no one contacted me,’ and I didn’t tell them my name or anything. She looked it up on the computer and said, ‘Are you Belinda?’ So they had my name. They knew who I was. She was like, ‘I don’t know why no one called.’ I knew, but that shouldn’t have been. I said, ‘Yeah, she’s been gone from here 10, 12 days, and no one has made contact with me.’”

Gillett said she was concerned because she was allowed to walk directly into the facility in order to claim her sister-in-law’s belongings. At the time, she was unaware that COVID-19 had impacted the facility so much. Kokomo Healthcare Center does not have all of its infection data publicly available online, but it has been disclosed to the media when requested.

“I didn’t know anything that’s happening until I get home, and a friend of mine sent me your article,” said Belinda Gillett. “I was like, ‘Oh my word. I was just standing in that facility with all this madness going on and them giving me stuff, and I didn’t know that over 50 people have it.’ That was a little startling.”