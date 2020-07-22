State mask mandate to begin Monday

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today a statewide mask mandate will be implemented in Indiana beginning Monday, July 27.

The order applies to anyone 8 years or older in indoor public spaces, commercial entities or transportation services, or in outside public spaces when social distancing isn't possible.

"We've arrived at this juncture because, over the past several weeks, a few things have happened. There has been a rise in COVID-19 positivity across the state from a low of 3.6 percent just a month ago to where we find ourselves today with a seven-day average rate of just about 7 percent, last couple days it was closer to 8 percent," said Gov. Eric Holcomb in a press conference today.

In addition, the state's hospital census has increased from about 600 a day near the end of June to about 800 now. Also, some counties that haven't had issues with COVID-19 now are regularly reporting double-digit cases daily, said Holcomb.

Holcomb said the decision to issue the mask mandate also was in part due to surrounding states also experiencing increases in cases as well.

While not wearing a mask when required will be considered a class B misdemeanor, Holcomb said the "mask police will not be patrolling Hoosier streets."

"I know not everyone will be supportive of this mandate. Compliance and enforcement are always in question. Our approach, if you recall, since day one, since the very beginning of this pandemic has been an approach of education, of appealing to one's civic duty and public good. You might even say public pride in being part of the solution, and it will continue to be ...

"When I asked you months ago to hunker down, you did. We did. And we slowed the spread. It's just factual. And we protected our hospitals from becoming overrun, and we managed our supplies and our supply chains. And as we've reopened segments of our economy, we knew cases would increase around the county and in Indiana, but we stuck laser focused on our four guiding principals. And we have continued to fare better than many other states. Now, we have to hunker down in a different way, which is why wearing masks will become the fashion of the day. Again, it's just a fact. The simple fact of wearing a mask can help us prevent the transmission of the virus, which is why this is the next prudent step that we as a state need to take."

As part of the mandate, masks also will be required in schools for grades 3 and up, faculty and staff, volunteers, and anyone else in schools. Masks also will be required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.

Exceptions will be made for medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, eating and drinking, and masks are "strongly recommended" for ages 2 to 7.