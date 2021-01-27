State hopes to open vaccine eligibility to ages 65 to 69 in the next week

Those younger than age 70 in Indiana soon may be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Today during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly press conference to provide updates on the state’s fight against COVID-19, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer with the state department of health, said the state is looking to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 65 to 69, possibly in the next week, though a focus remains on getting those ages 70 and older vaccinated currently.

“When we are able to do so, we will open to ages 65 through 69. We hope to be able to do that soon, hopefully in the next week, but for now we want to ensure we get Hoosiers ages 70 and older appointments as quickly as possible. We are just as anxious to expand the eligibility criteria,” Weaver said.

Currently, 477,326 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 112,855 are fully vaccinated. Eligibility as of today is open to those ages 70 and older, along with healthcare workers and first responders.

Of those ages 80 and older, 51 percent have been vaccinated or are scheduled to be. The population of that age bracket is 257,324. Of those ages 70 and older (a population of 470,009), 57 percent have been vaccinated or are scheduled to be. Of healthcare workers and first responders, 60 percent have been vaccinated or are scheduled to be. That population amounts to 473,000 Hoosiers.

Weaver noted that some Hoosiers have had trouble scheduling appointments, and many have appointments scheduled for as far out as March 1 and beyond. As doses increase, Weaver said those with appointments that far out may be contacted and rescheduled at an earlier date before eligibility would open up further.

According to Gov. Holcomb, Indiana received word it would receive a 16-percent increase in vaccines, which is approximately 13,000 extra doses a week, for at least the next three weeks.

While the state has laid out an age-based eligibility plan, following healthcare and frontline workers, Dr. Kristina Box, the commissioner for the state department of health, said she has received notice that some health departments around the state are not adhering to it.

She said it’s critical that health departments only give vaccine to those who are eligible per the guidelines.

“As we work to expand eligibility, it is critical that our vaccine clinics adhere to the state guidelines. We are hearing reports from around the state of local health departments that are opening vaccine to people who are not yet eligible,” she said. “This creates confusion across the state and puts those who are at greatest risk of being hospitalized or dying from this disease in a position where they might not be able to get the vaccine that they are eligible for.”

The age-based approach, she said, “was done intentionally and with input from outside experts with the goal of preventing hospitalizations and saving lives.”

Indiana has more than 200 vaccine sites, and appointments can be scheduled at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1. Other agencies, such as libraries, area agencies on aging, AARP, and Homebound Hoosiers also are working to help schedule appointments.

In addition, Meijer, Kroger, and Walmart announced select Indiana stores will begin offering or already are offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Box also stated that there have been questions concerning restaurant guidelines. While restaurants can be and have been open to in-person dining, seating still must be placed six feet apart, and patrons must be seated at the bar and cannot congregate at the bar, she said.