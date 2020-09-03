State health department begins scoring counties for COVID-19 activity

The Indiana State Department of Health has begun scoring counties based on three categories regarding COVID-19 activity, and Howard County received the best score possible in two of the categories.

Each week, counties will receive a scores for "Weekly Score," "Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents," and "7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate." They're rated by color, blue being the best, followed by yellow, orange, and red.

Howard County received blue scores, the best score possible, in "Weekly Score" and "7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate." It received a yellow score for "Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents," which meant the county was seeing 10 to 99 new cases weekly per 100,000 residents.

For the "Weekly Score," nearly half of Indiana counties received a blue score. Only one county received a red score, the worst score possible, which was Martin County in southwest Indiana.

For the "7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate," around half of Indiana's 92 counties also received a blue score, meaning the counties had a seven-day positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Martin County was the only county receiving a red score, meaning its positivity rate was 15 percent or higher.

For the "Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents," in which Howard County was scored yellow, only two counties received a blue score, Perry and Switzerland counties, meaning they had fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents. Four counties were ranked red, meaning they had 200 or more new cases weekly per 100,000 residents: Saint Joseph County, Delaware County, Daviess County, and Martin County.

Only two counties ranked blue in all three categories, Perry and Switzerland counties.

Daily update

Twenty-four more Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19, representing the biggest daily jump since Aug. 8 when 25 cases were reported.

There were no new deaths.

Now, 1,116 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 62 have died.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,110 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

Now, 96,854 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,110 have died. Another 222 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Trend data

Today, the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking trend data in Indiana based on seven-day rolling averages, reported that ICU admissions and death are trending upward. Positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions were trending downward.

Howard County was reported to be trending downward in all categories except positive tests; trend data was inconclusive.

Approximately 80.6 percent of all Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.

Hospitalizations

In total, 19,726 Hoosiers have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 11,196 were hospitalized, and 2,242 were admitted to an ICU. There have been 1,993 hospital deaths statewide.

In Howard County, 224 residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 134 have been hospitalized, and 90 have been admitted to an ICU. There have been 33 local hospital deaths.