Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Stage 4 of the plan to reopen Indiana will begin Friday, two days ahead of schedule.
According to the governor, this decision was made due to the fact that the four guiding principles to reopening the state continue to be met, which require hospitalizations to be down, critical care beds and ventilators to be available, the ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic, and the ability to contract trace all cases.
"Because of the trend lines that (Indiana Department of Health Commissioner) Dr. (Kristina) Box just talked about ... we will be able to advance to Stage 4, and we'll be able to do it earlier than we anticipated," said Holcomb during today's press conference.
During this stage, restrictions will be loosened further. Here's a list of what will be allowed as of Friday at 12:01 a.m.:
- Social gatherings allowed up to 250 people
- Restaurant dining rooms may open open at 75-percent capacity while maintaining social distancing
- Bars and nightclubs may open at 50-percent capacity while maintaining social distancing
- Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity
- Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites, such as museums, zoos, aquariums, and other venues may open at 50-percent capacity
- Movie theaters and bowling alleys may open at 50-percent capacity
- Community youth and adult recreational games, leagues, and tournaments may resume
- Amusement parks and water parks may open at 50-percent capacity with a reservation system being recommended
- Racing venues may open at 50-percent capacity while maintaining social distancing
- Pari-mutuel horse racing to being with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities
- Charity gaming and casinos may open June 15 at 6 a.m. with approval of Indiana Gaming Commission
- Professional office settings may open at full capacity
- Playgrounds may reopen
- State government buildings open by appointment
"I just want to stress all of these changes all of this progress is with consideration that social distancing, physical distancing, all those practices, safe hygiene, are in place in the plan of that particular venue," said Holcomb.
Currently, festivals, fairs, parades, and carnivals remain closed. Stage 4 is set to end July 3.