Six more cases of COVID-19 locally, 850 more statewide

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County and 850 new cases statewide.
There were 28 new Hoosiers deaths; none were in Howard County.
Now, 988 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 61 have died. The last reported death was on June 28. Statewide, 81,847 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,954 Hoosiers have died. An additional 211 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Across the state, 928,614 people have been tested, and 1,192,986 tests have been administered. In Howard County, 11,674 people have been tested.
The seven-day positivity rate is 7.8 percent and 8.8 percent overall. In Howard County, the seven-day positivity rate is 5.5 percent.
In Howard County, the majority of people testing positive are ages 20 to 29 at 16.7 percent of the cases. The majority of local deaths have been in ages 80 and older, accounting for 60.7 percent of the deaths.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 76.4 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.