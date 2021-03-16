Sheriff’s Department continues safety protocols

Despite the Howard County sheriff and jail officials’ best attempts at keeping COVID-19 at bay within the halls of the jail, a widespread outbreak was reported in November, and though it is now under control, officials still are maintaining protocols to ensure inmates and staff stay safe from the virus.

Early on, the Howard County commissioners closed government offices, such as the administration building and the courthouse, in an effort to curb the virus. The same could not be said of the Howard County jail. Though the front lobby was closed to the public, operations still had to run 24/7, said Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher.

“As far as our operations here, 24 hours a day we still have to run dispatch. We still have to run the jail. Patrol guys and gals are still out working, so that was really not much of a change for those operations,” Asher said. “PPE was, I know back then, a big deal, getting masks, getting gloves, getting hand sanitizer, that stuff because everybody was trying to get protective equipment all at the same time. So we were kind of scrambling around to get that. So that was a struggle. Before that, it was easy. We had shelves and shelves of masks and gloves and hand sanitizer, and that was a big deal.”

According to Assistant Jail Commander Lt. Robin Byers, inmates had to be quarantined for medical observation initially before being processed into the general jail population, which was not a simple task when males and females had to be separated. Some had to be separated from others entirely, and the jail population already was over its 364-bed capacity.

Last November, county officials reported that the jail was experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. Of the 443 total inmates that were tested for the virus, 236 came back positive at that time.

Those numbers continued to grow. As of March 12, 323 inmates and 33 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of last week, there were 423 inmates housed in the Howard County jail, with another 40 kept out of county for a total of 463 inmates. Those kept out of county were dispersed to Miami and Tipton county facilities to deal with overpopulation.

According to Asher, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in the Howard County jail since December, when three inmates tested positive.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

While the jail has been successful as of late in keeping COVID-19 out of the facility, it didn’t come without some sacrifices. For example, visitation was cut early on, and officials increased the distribution of writing material and encouraged the usage of tablets for inmates to maintain contact with their families.

Attorneys of inmates, too, had to make contact via Zoom, Asher said.

Jail staff still are maintaining preventative practices. They’ve been using disinfectant “backpacks” to spray handrails and other commonly-touched areas that might lead to the transmission of the virus.

On the law enforcement side of the sheriff’s department, Asher’s deputies have had to protect themselves from the virus too, while also serving and protecting the community.

“It was a change for everybody,” Asher said. “For first responders, it’s a big deal. Patrol officers had to change up the way they did things as far as it’s hard to stop. If there’s something going on right now, ‘Hold on a second, I got to put my gloves and my mask on.’ Sometimes you have to just take care of a situation.”

Asher said that some staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations, though that number was not being recorded.

Overall, Asher believed the department has been diligent, both deputies and jail staff.

“Sometimes people get into a lull, especially back last summer,” Asher said. “It really hit hard early on, and it seemed like there was a little bit of a lull in the summertime, and then of course it started kicking back in towards the fall. But we’ve been fairly diligent, I think, to keep that stuff going while everything else is going on.”