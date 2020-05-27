Sharp uptick in overdoses logged amid pandemic

Overdoses are trending upward at a high pace amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In less than two months, eight overdose deaths were logged in Howard County, in addition to two other deaths that the coroner is awaiting toxicology results on but are believed to be overdose deaths as well. Howard County Coroner Steve Seele said this increase could be attributed to reductions in available face-to-face addiction treatment services due to the pandemic, and he’s noticed a continued upward trend in suicides as well.

“We have seen an increase in drug overdose and suicide rates,” said Seele. “Some of them, I know of one specifically that COVID-19, the stresses of the whole thing played a part in that. The other thing, I think as an overall situation, people are at home. They’ve been staying at home too much. It’s increased the stresses in people’s lives where they may have already had issues.

In the first quarter, running until March 31, Howard County logged nine overdose deaths. Then an influx of such deaths occurred, with what may be as many as 10 occurring in a relatively short period of time, bringing the year’s total to 19.

Last year Howard County logged a total of 31 overdose deaths, meaning that if trends hold true, 2020 could come close to matching the deadliest year on record for overdose deaths. That occurred in 2017, when 44 overdose deaths occurred, triggering action by local officials to launch Turning Point Systems of Care.

According to Seele, changes to the operations of local treatment programs during the pandemic, from court-run probation to any myriad of options offered through other care providers, such as Turning Point, may have contributed to the increase in deaths.

“I think our leaders are looking at and making sure we’re getting our mental health specialists and our programs that we have in place back up and running and getting people back in touch with the programs we have here,” said Seele. “A lot of that was shut down or just handled by phone. I think it’s just the personal interaction with people, removing the isolation and getting the people in the areas where they are used to opening up and talking. I think people that have addiction issues don’t just walk down the street and share that with everybody, but they do within their comfort areas. Those were shut down.”

The coroner also said fentanyl played a role in most of the new overdose deaths this quarter.

Similarly, suicide deaths continue to mount in Howard County. Two more suicides occurred locally since the coroner’s first quarterly report, bringing the yearly total to six. Seele said this amount represented twice as many suicide deaths than had occurred by the same point last year.

In recent years, cutting down the number of overdose deaths by providing greater services to those dealing with mental health and addiction issues served as a primary goal for local officials.

That effort was launched after a record-high of 44 overdose deaths occurred in 2017. In 2016 the county recorded 24 overdose deaths, and since Turning Point launched, local officials were encouraged by the results. In 2018 overdose deaths dropped again to 33.

Seele hoped that, with travel restrictions being lifted, these numbers would begin trending downward. He believed the increase in overdose deaths showed that Howard County’s treatment efforts were effective while they were in place.

“I think what it’s shown is that we, as a community, are doing the right things. We just need to fine-tune it,” said Seele. “We know the group meetings help. We know the accountability helps. We know getting people into rehab helps. Then, all of a sudden, we shut that down for 10 weeks, and all of a sudden we see a boom … You can kind of make an assumption, where we had some confirmation here because of this, that some of the programs we’re doing, we’re in the right area. We’re doing the right things as a community. We’re working hard to fine-tune these things.”