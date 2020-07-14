Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County

Howard County logged a handful of new cases of COVID-19, while statewide the number of positive tests for the virus are trending upward.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Howard County today. That brought the county-wide total to 617 cases of COVID-19 since data began to be tracked by the state.

In yesterday’s update, data accumulated by the Regenstrief Institute showed that Howard County was one of thirty Hoosier counties showing an upward trend in cases. However, now the categorization for Howard County has been changed to “inconclusive.” That indicates “an uncertain pattern, neither clearly increasing or decreasing.”

No new deaths were logged in Howard County, leaving the local total of deaths in the area at 64.

Statewide, 662 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in today’s update, as were 13 new deaths across the state. With today’s update, the total number of positive cases climbed to 52,685 total cases, with 2,582 deaths. In total, 38,914 patients have recovered from the virus.

Regenstrief Institute categorized the state as showing an increasing trend in positive cases of COVID-19. Trends in emergency visits, hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths were categorized as inconclusive.

The state COVID-19 testing center remains open at the Kokomo Senior Center through at least July 31. Anyone can get tested at no cost. To register for testing, call 888-634-1116 or make an appointment online here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

(Correction: A previous version of this article stated there have been 58 deaths in Howard County. According to the Howard County Health Department, there have been 64. This article has been updated to reflect that number.)