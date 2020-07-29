Seven new cases, no new COVID deaths reported in Ho. Co.

Seven more Howard County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 since yesterday, and the Howard County Health Department reported no new deaths.

Now, 765 residents have tested positive, and 66 have died. These numbers differ slightly from the Indiana State Department of Health data, which lags slightly.

Howard County's death per capita rate of 7.6 is the fourth highest in the state, and that rate doesn't factor in the latest three deaths in the county that were reported by the Howard County Health Department yesterday. The only Indiana counties with higher death rates per capita are Orange County (12.2), Decatur County (12), and Greene (10.7).

Locally, 8,455 people have been tested with a positivity rate of 9 percent.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today 630 new cases and eight new deaths. Now, 64,299 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,733 have died. Another 199 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In total, 724,238 people in Indiana have been tested for the virus with a positivity rate of 8.9 percent.

Today, the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, reported increases in emergency room visits, hospital admits, and deaths statewide. ICU admissions were reported as inconclusive, while a categorization for positive tests was unavailable.

Locally, 166 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 concerns, while 108 have been hospitalized, and 76 have been admitted to an ICU. Since yesterday, these numbers have increased by one emergency room visit; hospitalizations and ICU visits remain the same.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 71.1 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.