Seven more Howard County residents test positive for COVID

Seven more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 671 new cases were reported statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.
Now, 920 Howard County residents have tested positive and 76,522 people statewide.
ISDH also reported today 15 new deaths, none of which were in Howard County where 65 people have died from the virus. The last reported death locally was on Aug. 1.
In total, 2,878 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and another 208 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Now, 866,994 Hoosiers have been tested, including 10,733 in Howard County. The overall positivity rate is 8.8 percent, and the seven-day positivity rate is 7.7 percent. In Howard County, the seven-day positivity rate is 8.5 percent.
Of the state's 2,267 ICU beds, 34.1 percent are available (13 percent are in use for COVID patients). Of the state's 2,896 ventilators, 81.6 percent are available (2.9 percent are in use for COVID patients).
Approximately 75.1 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.