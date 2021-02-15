Seven-day average for daily COVID cases continues to dip in Ho. Co.

Last week, an average of 20 new cases of COVID were reported daily, down from an average of 34 daily cases the week before.
Statewide, cases also continue to dip. Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 817 new cases of the virus and 19 new deaths. The last time the number of new daily cases dipped below 1,000 was in early October. The number of deaths reported daily also have dipped to numbers not seen since early fall.
Of today's numbers, six new cases and one new death were in Howard County. Now, 8,958 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 183 have died.
Currently, 1,066 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus, also reflecting numbers seen in early October. Two hundred people were in ICUs for COVID, down from 227 on Friday, while 103 were on ventilators, down from 120 on Friday.
Of the state's ICU beds, 39.7 percent are available, and 80 percent of ventilators are available.