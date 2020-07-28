Senior comedy softball game to benefit Gilead House

As a certified clown for 27 years, Pat Mills decided to bring comedy to a different avenue in the City of Firsts to raise funds for the Gilead House.

In the past, Mills has dressed as the clown Nurse Humdinger to entertain those who “needed their spirits lifted,” by visiting places such as prisons and homeless shelters. After reading that the Gilead House was struggling with funding, Mills was inspired to help raise funds for the organization.

Mills and her clown chapter organized softball games in Flora, Ind., where she and her husband resided before moving back to Kokomo in 2013. At the games, the men dressed in drag, and the money raised from the game was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over six years, the games brought in over $16,000 in donations.

Combining her experiences, Mills, along with co-organizers Dick and Myra Sanburn, came up with the idea to host a comedy softball game with players age 55-plus to raise funds for another cause.

“I just want to help. I’m 82 years old, so I have lots of time on my hands. I just want to do what I can,” Mills said. “A lot of people would just like to do something different. The reason I’m going with the older people is because it seems like everything that’s done is for younger people, younger people involved and everything. I just thought maybe getting senior citizens involved would help.”

Organizers will need a total of 30 players for the two softball teams, The Old Geezers and The Old Fogies. Four umpires and two announcers also will be needed. There will be comedy skits planned throughout the game, according to Mills.

Cost to attend the game will be a freewill donation. Opportunities for potential concessions, 50/50 raffle, and prizes for players who raise the most money are still in the works.

“In Flora, we had each ballplayer get as much money as they could from sponsors by themselves … Then we had an award for the person who took in the most money … I’m kind of thinking about that too,” Mills said.

Later this fall, Mills also planned a senior citizen variety show event at the Maple Crest Middle School auditorium to raise money; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to postpone the event until next year. Mills was hopeful since the softball game was outside that the event would be safe for players and attendees.

“Unless something worse happens with this pandemic, I think we might be able to get the softball game in, and we’ll do the variety show next year,” Mills said.

The softball game will be held at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. Those interested in playing, umpiring, or announcing, can text or call Mills at 765-252-3854.