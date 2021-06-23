Second Missionary Baptist Church to host mobile vaccine clinic

Second Missionary Baptist Church is hosting an Indiana Department of Health free mobile vaccination clinic as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The clinic runs from June 30 to July 3 from 9 to 6 p.m. daily at the church, located at 819 N. Apperson Way.

Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966), and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last.

“This mobile vaccination site is one more way we are working to give all Hoosiers convenient access to COVID-19 vaccine in their communities,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to take advantage of this safe, effective vaccine, which is the best protection we have against this virus.”

If you are 18 or older, you may choose to receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) or Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of your first dose.

Individuals age 12-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine. An adult must accompany children age 12-15 to the vaccine appointment. If the adult present is not the parent or guardian, consent must be submitted in advance. For anyone age 16-17 it’s preferred that a parent or guardian accompany the minor to the vaccination site. We understand this may not always be possible. In those cases, the parent or guardian can provide written or verbal authorization.

Here are some additional facts:

• The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged.

• Each individual will need to schedule an appointment, even if they live in the same household.

• This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

• Proof of age will be required at the appointment.

• After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

• You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

• Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

• Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

• Protect yourself while traveling

• Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.