As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, all of Howard County’s school corporations have made changes to their calendars, opting to go to eLearning for a period.

Currently, Western School Corporation, Kokomo School Corporation, and Eastern Howard School Corporation are closed to in-person learning, while Taylor and Northwestern elementary schools closed for a period earlier this month but since have reopened. Many of the corporations have attributed the moves to eLearning to staffing issues that have arisen due to the virus, along with the number of students and staff in quarantine.

Kokomo School Corporation

Kokomo School Corporation went virtual starting Monday and will remain virtual through Dec. 4.

Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said increasing positivity rates and absence rates among students and staff have created a host of challenges, including in transportation, food services, and teaching.

The decision to close to in-person instruction was not one that was made lightly, Hauswald said in a letter that was sent to families last week.

“Kokomo School Corporation officials, like many of you, are disappointed anytime transitions to ‘eLearning’ are deemed necessary. We have worked diligently to keep our schools open, as we realize that in-person instruction has no equal substitute for many of our students,” read the letter.

Kokomo Schools worked with the Howard County Health Department, and Dr. Emily Backer, according to the letter, suggested the district close the week after Thanksgiving, though not required, in order to prevent further spread of the virus following holiday gatherings, get-togethers, and college students returning home.

“Kokomo School Corporation officials believe that this preventative measure to slow the spread the week after Thanksgiving will increase the likelihood that we can resume in-person instruction from December 7th through December 18th, as we conclude the first semester,” read the letter.

While in-person instruction is not being offered, meals still are available to students. Meals can be picked up at Central Middle International School on Nov. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m., which will include 14 meals (for Nov. 24 to 25 and Nov. 30 to Dec. 4). Then, meals will be available on Jan. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. and include eight meals (for Jan. 5 to 8).

Western School Corporation

Western School Corporation shifted to virtual learning last Wednesday after two students, two staff members from the transportation department, a teacher, and an additional staff member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them and those who came into contact with them to quarantine.

In a letter sent to families, Western School Corporation Superintendent Randy McCracken called for a “reset” to stop positive cases from entering the school and thus leading to an increase in quarantines.

“The purpose of this shutdown is to reduce the number of positive cases coming into our schools at this time and then the number who must be quarantined as a result,” McCracken said. “At the present time, our principals, directors, and transportation department are juggling staff daily to keep the coverage that is needed, and this problem has continued to grow over the last few weeks. Teachers are also working to provide instruction for in-class students, as well as quarantined students. Giving us this extra time away from school will ideally give us a chance to stop the positive cases coming into the school right now and the compounding of quarantines.”

In-person instruction is set to resume Nov. 30.

Eastern Howard School Corporation

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Eastern Howard School Corporation also announced last week that the corporation will move to eLearning this week with plans to resume in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Dr. Keith Richie, superintendent of Eastern Howard School Corporation, said the increase in the number of students and staff having to quarantine has had a “significant impact” on the operations of the school.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases has shown an increase in the country, state, and here in Howard County. According to local health officials, the spread is not occurring within the schools, but it is affecting our ability to operate. The positive cases combined with the high number of students and staff being quarantined have a significant impact on our classrooms as well as our ability to transport and feed our students,” Richie said.

Taylor School Corporation

Taylor School Corporation was the first district to adjust its calendar due to COVID-19.

On Nov. 3, the elementary school closed to in-person learning and resumed on Nov. 16. The move came as a result of a food service worker at the elementary school testing positive for the virus who had subsequent close contacts.

Then, on Nov. 6, Superintendent Christopher Smith announced in a letter to families that the middle and high schools subsequently would be closing due to positive test results for the middle and high school food service staff.

“The process of cancelling school is never an easy decision for any reason. Safety of students, families, and staff is always the best decision,” said Smith.

The middle and high school resumed in-person learning on Nov. 19.

Northwestern School Corporation

Northwestern also adjusted its calendar the same week as Taylor. On Nov. 4, Howard Elementary School closed to in-person learning and resumed on Nov. 16.

Howard Elementary School’s closure came as the result of students and staff being exposed to a positive individual. The decision to move to distance learning, said Superintendent Kristen Bilkey in a letter to Northwestern families, was due to contact tracing and the number of students and staff required to quarantine.

“Rest assured that all students and staff that were exposed were contacted earlier today, the same day we were informed of the positive test result,” read the letter. “Following CDC guidelines, the date of last exposure was either Thursday, October 29 or Friday, October 30, depending upon the situation. Therefore, Howard Elementary School will utilize Distance Learning beginning tomorrow, November 4, and will return to in-person instruction on Monday, November 16.”

The district has been updating its website regularly to provide information on the number of cases of the virus in the corporation, as well as the number of those in quarantine.

According to the latest reporting, published on Nov. 20, nine students and one employee were positive for COVID-19, while 216 students and 10 employees were either close contacts or pending test results and in quarantine.