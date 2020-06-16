Samaritan Caregivers feeds the elderly, shut-ins during pandemic

A local nonprofit has been making sure the community’s seniors are staying safe and fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to two emergency food grants from Duke Energy Foundation and Community Foundation of Howard County, Samaritan Caregivers volunteers have been grocery shopping for seniors age 65 and older who are still living at home, at no cost to them, in an effort to ensure they have food and household items and don’t have to leave their homes.

“Our clients, for the most part, are people well in advance of (age) 65. They’re on average in their mid-80s, and many of them have one or more chronic, underlying health conditions. So they are truly a vulnerable population. They need to be sheltering in place. They need to have very little contact with other people, but you got to eat, right?” said Jamey Henderson, executive director of Samaritan Caregivers.

The nonprofit used the grant money to purchase gift cards to area stores, such as Meijer, Kroger, Aldi, Dollar General, and Kroger, and since Samaritan Caregivers’ volunteers are typically seniors themselves, Henderson recruited a handful of younger volunteers who felt comfortable getting out and shopping for seniors using the gift cards.

Staff made calls to Samaritan Caregivers’ clients to check in on them during the pandemic, and they asked the seniors if they needed groceries or household items. While some seniors told the staff to save the money “for someone who really needs it,” Henderson said she found herself reminding some of those people that they were the ones who needed it.

One such person was Jean Johnson, 80. Though she still drives, her husband who’s 90 is at home with her in hospice care. Johnson’s doctors told her not to go out so that she wouldn’t contract the virus herself and also bring it home to her husband.

So when she got a call from Samaritan Caregivers asking if she and her husband needed anything, Johnson said it was “a blessing.”

“They’ve called to see what we needed, and it just means the world to me because we’re on a fixed income. Any help like that we get is really a blessing,” Johnson said. “The Samaritan Caregivers have been a blessing to us for several years, not for groceries or anything like that, but they send us cards. They call and check up on us. They’re a blessing to the community to have a group like that.”

Johnson was able to make a list of items she needed, and volunteers dropped them off to her.

The grant from Duke Foundation was for $1,000, and Henderson said it fed about 50 seniors. Now, the nonprofit is utilizing the $5,000 grant from Community Foundation, though some of the funds can cover operational expenses, to continue shopping for seniors while they’re still encouraged to stay in their homes as cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge.

As restrictions lift, Samaritan Caregivers is slowly returning some services, such as transportation. Prior to the pandemic, volunteers would take seniors where they needed to go, whether that was grocery shopping or to doctor’s appointments. Now, transportation services have been returned on a limited basis, with trips only being given to take seniors to medical appointments and other critical trips.

“We are in the process of resuming our transportation services, but we are not taking people to the grocery store. We feel like the vulnerable people we serve still need to be sheltering in place, so we’re resuming critical trips only with a lot of protocols in place, deferring to the CDC,” Henderson said.

The nonprofit also reopened its office and is taking SHIP Medicare counseling appointments.

For those age 65 and older still living at home who may need the assistance of Samaritan Caregivers, Henderson said to call the office at 765-453-7611.

“Certainly, we would be more than happy to talk with them. We’re not typically doing the in-home visits, but if they need transportation to medical appointments, if they need help with grocery shopping, if they just want people to call by phone and check in on them and see how they’re doing, there’s a place for that in town that does that for free,” Henderson said.