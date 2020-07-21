Rhumfest kicks off Kokomo Summer Concert Series

Local talent will shine this weekend as area musicians – both past and present – from Rhum Academy of Music will kick off the Kokomo Summer Concert Series with Rhumfest.

The seven-hour festival will mark the first concert in the series after it was delayed and reworked due to COVID-19 and feature more than 30 performers. Sami Soutar, CEO of Rhum Academy of Music, said the musicians are eager to get on stage and play.

“For several of our younger people, it will be one of their first big performances, and for some of our more experienced musicians, it’ll be at least one of their first ones this calendar year just because a lot of festivals and things have been canceled,” Soutar said.

The festival kicks off in Foster Park on July 25 at 2 p.m., and musicians will perform in 10-minute intervals until 6 p.m. The performers include a mix of talent, ages, styles, and genres. At 6 p.m. three one-hour sets will begin, starting with Why Human.

“They’re a newer band. It’s some of our students, so they’re teenaged and young adults. They do a lot of grunge, punk, and rock, a combination of those kind of styles,” said Soutar.

At 7 p.m. the Gary and Jessica Rhum family will perform. That set also will include other students and local musicians.

Gingerbeard Man will close the festival and perform from 8 to 9 p.m. The band is made up of two Rhum Academy teachers and two former students.

“They have put a band together, and they’ve been playing around the area … for several years,” said Soutar. “Gingerbeard Man does, I’d kind of describe it as psychedelic rock, a lot of instrumentals, a couple covers, but very cool, very skilled musicians.”

In addition to featuring entirely local performers, the production this year also will be done entirely locally. To reduce the number of people on stage, Rhum Academy staff opted to handle production themselves this year. The production for Kokomo Summer Concert Series concerts, Soutar said, typically is outsourced, but since Rhum Academy has the talent to handle it, recording studio owner Michael Hilton and Rhum Academy instructor Tim Edwards will be tasked with that this year.

In addition, since Rhum Academy staff had to cancel a scholarship fund raiser this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a silent auction will take place during the festival to raise money for the school’s scholarship fund. Also,. there will be raffle tickets for sale for $10 for the chance to win an electric guitar bundle that comes complete with an amp, strap, and picks. Funds raised from the raffle also will benefit the scholarship fund.

Soutar said she’s looking forward to being able to showcase some of Kokomo’s best talent.

“There seems to be kind of the mindset in Kokomo sometimes that there’s not a lot going on, and I really think our city’s been changing that a lot over the last few years. But I think this just goes to show how many talented people there are in this town. There’s the fact that there’s so many musicians, for one, that are all students and performing locally, regionally to be showcased but also doing our own production this year too,” she said. “I think it’s beneficial especially to see the younger performers, kind of showing that anyone can do this. If you put in the time and you’re passionate about it, anyone can be a musician in their own way.”

Rhumfest takes place Saturday, July 25, in Foster Park from 2 to 9 p.m. The concert is free. Following Rhumfest, Weberfest is scheduled to pick up the Kokomo Summer Concert Series on Aug. 15 with Nashville’s Finest, an assortment of session players, touring musicians, and Broadway Street performers straight from Music City. The season is subject to change, and the most up-to-date details can be found at visitkokomo.org/kokomosummerseries/.