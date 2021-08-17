Resolution urges all to get COVID vaccination

The Howard County Board of Commissioners, along with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, passed a resolution Monday afternoon encouraging everyone to be vaccinated in an attempt to quell rising COVID-19 rates.

More than 50% of the Howard County population remains unvaccinated, as the number of new cases rise and the delta variant takes hold of the population. Commissioner Paul Wyman reported that the 10-day average in Kokomo had risen to 40 cases a day with a higher seven-day average of 45 cases a day, up from seven a day one month ago. Hospitalizations have also increased up to 15-20 patients a day in the past week, the commissioner said.

COVID-19 testing also has increased from 36 people a day one month ago to 220 now at the Bell Street testing facility.

School-age children have also been hit with the delta variant. In July, Wyman said, about one child a day tested positive for COVID. That number has risen to 10. Despite the increase, there was no mandate for masks to be worn in schools.

“It is important to note that the overwhelming majority of new cases — and the overwhelming majority of people in the hospital — are unvaccinated people,” Wyman said.

Dr. Lance Washington was on hand to speak to the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“I gave it to my wife. I gave it to my three kids,” he said. “It’s safe.”

“Go to the people you trust. Go to the CDC website. Go to your primary physician,” Washington said, in an attempt to move the population away from misinformation about both COVID and the vaccine. He also recommended avoiding social media as a resource for news and information about the pandemic.

Washington said 166 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated, with 4.5 billion doses given worldwide.

When it comes to numbers saying vaccinated people have died, Washington explained those numbers include numerous causes of death. For example, if someone was vaccinated and then died in a car accident, that person would be added to the COVID list. Heart attack, cancer, if someone is vaccinated and dies, that person is added into the count, which creates a misleading number for the general public.

“I would not be sitting here before you if I did not feel comfortable with the safety of the vaccine,” Washington said.

“Take out politics. This isn’t red. This isn’t blue. This is life,” he said.

“We truly believe [the vaccine] is the solution before us to get us to the other side of this as quickly as possible,” Wyman said, and an increased effort by the community to get vaccinated would take pressure off of frontline workers and school teachers.

“We have a responsibility as a community to be there for our frontline workers, the cashiers who take care of us, the servers at our restaurants — people who are waiting on us hand and foot deserve our courtesy when it comes to [vaccinations],” he said.

The commissioner asked Howard County citizens to respect mask requests at local businesses and urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and to schedule an appointment to get the shot please visit Ourshot.In.gov.