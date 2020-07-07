Rescue mission to hold back-to-school giveaway

The school year is just around the corner, and the Kokomo Rescue Mission wants every student to experience the joy of receiving a new pair of school shoes, new socks, and new undergarments to begin their year.

The Kokomo Rescue Mission, in partnership with Crossroads Community Church, other area churches, and donors, invites income-qualified members of the community to come “shop” with their students ages 5 to 18, who are entering grades K-12.

This year, the back-to-school giveaway will be held at a new location, Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., the week of July 20 to 24. The days and times will be Monday and Friday from 1 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Qualified students will receive brand-new shoes, socks, and undergarments for the coming school year. In addition, students also may qualify to receive a clothing voucher for gently used clothing at the Care & Share Store.

The following will be required for every student in the household ages 5-18, entering grades

K-12 to qualify:

photo ID of parent or legal guardian

proof of income

student’s birth date

student’s birth certificate

student’s social security card

All children receiving assistance must be present, and students must be 5 to 18 years old, entering grades K-12 to receive assistance. To comply with regulations for COVID-19, we will be offering

pre-registration. To register, visit https://kokomorescuemission.org/events/, and click on “Find Out More.” Once the form is submitted, a staff member will contact the applicant to finalize registration and qualification.

For more information, call the mission at 765-456-3838 or visit kokomorescuemission.org.