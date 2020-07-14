Rescue mission’s back-to-school giveaway starts Monday

Students will be able to start the school year off with brand-new shoes, socks, and undergarments, thanks to the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual back-to-school giveaway.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will take place next week at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., to allow for social distancing. The rescue mission, in partnership with Crossroads Community Church, other area churches, and donors, is preparing to serve around 400 students.

“It’s grown every single year, and so we’re thinking – in a good world; I don’t know what this year will bring – we’re anticipating probably over 400 kids. That’s what we’re anticipating, what we’re gearing up for as far as the number of shoes, underwear, socks, all that stuff,” said Pam Givens, chief development officer of Kokomo Rescue Mission.

The giveaway is open to income-qualifying students ages 5 to 18 who are entering grades K-12. In addition to receiving brand-new shoes, socks, and undergarments, the students also will receive a $38 clothing voucher to the rescue mission’s Care & Share Store.

Givens said the event continues to be needed in the area.

“We have had some students come, and they have the same shoes on that we gave them last year. Their little toes are just crunched up inside of them to the point that we said we wanted to try to have something like this mid-year,” said Givens. “The problem for us, as a company, we’re just coming out of Christmas, and we’re just spent. So right on the heels of that, we would be putting this together as well. I don’t know that we could do it, so that’s why we haven’t done it. But it’s not that there’s not a need. I think there’s a need there, and I think there’s a really, really huge need here in our community for good shoes for our kids.”

Giving children the opportunity to own new shoes, she said, “levels the playing field.”

“I remember I would go to Bob’s Bargain Barn a long time ago. We would go get our school clothes for the year, and it was so fun that first day of school to see everyone you hadn’t seen all summer. You’re excited anyway, and so just to have that confidence of walking in with something new just kind of levels the playing field a little bit for the ones that really don’t have that as opposed to the ones that have the ability to go out and buy them,” she said.

In addition to new shoes boosting children's confidence, Givens said having new shoes has a practical benefit as well. Used shoes, she said, can affect a child’s gait.

“If they wear used shoes, that sometimes affects their gait, so you have to be careful about what used shoes you put your kids in. It’s very important to have new shoes,” she said.

Last year, the giveaway served 368 students with approximately $23,000 worth of items.

This year, families are asked to pre-register online so that families will be able to get through the event quicker, due to COVID-19, though those who cannot pre-register may do so at the event. Families will need a photo ID of the parent or legal guardian, proof of income, student’s birth date, student’s birth certificate, and student’s social security card.

To register, visit https://kokomorescuemission.org/events/, and click on “Find out More.” Once the form is submitted, a staff member will contact the applicant to finalize registration and qualification.

“It’s just a good thing for our kids, and they’re the ones that are going to be carrying this society into the future. So I think they’re where we need to invest. I personally think they’re the biggest mission field we have in the United States,” said Givens.

The giveaway takes place the week of July 20 to 23. The event runs from 10 to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call the mission at 765-456-3838.