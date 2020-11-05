RECORD HIGHS: Indiana reports 4,462 new cases of COVID-19, 47 in Ho. Co.

Indiana continues to set records for the number of COVID-19 cases reported.

On the heels of a record-breaking 3,756 new cases reported yesterday, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 4,462 more cases of the virus and 45 new deaths.

In Howard County, a record 47 new cases were reported and no new deaths.

Now, nearly 200,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and more than 4,000 have died. Statewide, people ages 20 to 29 make up nearly 20 percent of cases.

A record number of Hoosiers also are hospitalized for the virus. As of yesterday, 1,948 people across the state were hospitalized, up from 1,897 the day prior. During the peak of the virus in the spring, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized was 1,799.

Currently, 26.3 percent of the state's 2,158 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 28.5 percent are available. Of the state's 2,813 ventilators, 7 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 77.1 percent are available.

The New York Times listed Indiana as one of 41 states where cases are "higher and staying high" and one of 28 states where deaths are increasing. It also listed Indiana as one of 10 states with the most cases in schools.

Indiana now ranks eighth nationwide for the number of new cases reported in the last seven days.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.8 percent (5.5 percent in Howard County) and 17.1 percent (11.1 percent in Howard County) for unique individuals.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana based on seven-day rolling averages, the state is trending upward in three of five tracked categories: emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and deaths. Trend data for positive tests and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County was trending upward for positive tests but trending downward in the other four categories.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 72.3 percent of the 196,176 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.