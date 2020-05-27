Quarantine buddies: Western graduate provides matchmaking service for those feeling isolated

A 2017 Western High School graduate is giving the gift of friendship to those finding themselves lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evan Catron, a rising senior at IU Bloomington, created a “quarantine buddies” program in March after he experienced loneliness himself at the start of the shutdown. Catron lived off-campus, and many of his friends returned home following IU announcing classes would not return in-person. Since Catron didn’t have a place to go back home, he stayed in Bloomington.

And it wasn’t the same.

“It got lonely extremely quick, as you can imagine. I would go two weeks without seeing anyone, no human interaction at all,” Catron said. “So I knew there were other people out there struggling with the same thing.”

In the past, Catron interned for an LGBTQ+ program and helped match people as part of the program. He thought back to how he did that and figured he could do the same thing for people struggling with isolation. So, he put together a Google form, and Quarantine Buddies was born.

Now, those feeling isolated can fill out the form, which asks questions designed to help Catron match people with similar interests, and Catron started promoting it. He shared the form with professors, and it was featured in the IU newsletter. He shared it on his own social media pages, and it took off.

Initially, Catron expected mostly students to be interested in the matchmaking program, but he quickly realized that people of all ages and backgrounds were struggling in similar ways.

Catron said it’s been tough reading through the hundreds of applications that have come in. People have been sharing their stories of what they’ve been going through, and the IU student said those stories bring him to tears.

“I’m not going to lie. I’ve cried quite a few times. Sometimes it can be a lot because people are very honest, and I’m glad they are. That’s what allowed me to make a good match, when they’re super open, but it is hard hearing about how difficult of a time people are having right now and just feeling lonely in isolation,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

So far, Catron has received 650 applications from people ages 13 to 76, and he’s matched 550 people. Those matched receive an introductory email, and it’s up to them to decide how to communicate and how often.

The introductory email reads, in part, “We encourage you to keep each other motivated, goal-oriented, and hopeful! Share your day-to-day successes, failures, concerns, and ideas. Hold each other accountable, but more importantly, be there for one another in such trying times. We are better together.”

Catron said he doesn’t feel pressure to make perfect matches, as he doesn’t believe those exist, but he tries his best to match people who he feels will hit it off. Sometimes, if he doesn’t have a match for someone yet, he’ll set that applicant aside until he finds someone he believes they’ll click with. Other times, if he feels an applicant would benefit from a buddy right away, he will match them as soon as possible.

“If I read someone’s, and I’m like, ‘I think they need someone as soon as possible,’ then I’ll definitely match them then and there,” Catron said.

Since Catron started the program after experiencing loneliness himself, a little while after he started Quarantine Buddies, he decided to go ahead and match himself. He said it was a little odd having to tell the person – another medical student at IU Bloomington -- that he chose him out of 500 other people at the time, but his match found it humorous. The match, Catron said, has helped him stay motivated and encouraged as classes continued virtually at IU.

While the program was started due to the quarantine, Catron said the response has been so great that he can’t imagine ending it.

“I think I’m just going to leave it open indefinitely. I just can’t imagine this ever ending. So even after things go back to normal, if it’s no longer Quarantine Buddies, it might just be a way to make a friend,” he said. “I just don’t see myself ever shutting it down or closing it off.”

To be matched with a Quarantine Buddy, fill out the form at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbDXbWY3bew7X1u2tNKbnAazd1mq8W5J4C8Uc_lanis6Mowg/viewform or find it on Catron's personal Facebook page.

Catron hopes the applicants find value in the friendships and that they’ll always be able to look back at this time in history in remember their Quarantine Buddy.