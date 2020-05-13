Purdue celebrates graduates May 16 with commencement on-demand

Although Purdue University is unable to hold its traditional spring commencement, the university will be hosting a Commencement On-Demand event.
As faculty members and academic leaders, we recognize how important it is to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishment of our students. This is a very important time for our students and their families. We wish we could all be there to share this tremendous achievement with them.
Later this year, we hope to be able to have them return to campus to celebrate their graduation with us.
The Purdue Polytechnic graduates will be part of the University Division IV graduation ceremonies to take place on Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m.
Visit the link to the Purdue commencement webpage with information about the ceremonies that the Kokomo students will be participating in: https://www.purdue.edu/commencement/