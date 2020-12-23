The next two months will be difficult across Howard County.

We are in the midst of the largest surge since the pandemic began. The average number of new cases being reported daily has skyrocketed over the past three months and are projected to continue to grow significantly if the spread is not curbed.

As the number of new cases has surged, hospitalizations and deaths have followed suit. Howard County has already recorded more deaths in December than in all of November. This should be heartbreaking for all of us.

If this trend continues, the outlook for the remainder of this month and into January is grim. Perhaps the most significant threat to this community is the potential for local hospitals to be overburdened. Despite all of the preparation that’s been made to expand access and ensure patient safety, there is a limited number of staff and beds available, and this surge could threaten those capacities.

This impact goes beyond those who will test positive in the coming weeks and require hospitalization. There will continue to be neighbors, friends, and family members who need immediate care for heart attacks, car crashes, strokes, or pediatric emergencies. If this surge fills up our hospitals, there won’t be enough beds for these normal emergencies and illnesses that require immediate attention.

This message is not to spread fear but action. And these calls to action are not new. We are repeating them and pleading with you to practice them for a simple reason – because they work.

Mask up. Yes, masks work in helping to slow the spread of the virus when worn properly to cover the mouth and nose. We’ve worn masks for decades in medical settings because they work. Like you, we are tired of also wearing them in public, but we owe it to each other to take this simple, yet effective, precaution.

Social distance. Social distancing has been the theme of the year – again because it works. It is critical to avoid large gatherings, and that extends to the holidays, as difficult as that will be. The true number of people in Howard County that are COVID-positive is much higher than just those who have been tested. In any group gathering it is likely there is someone who is positive and spreading the virus. We too look forward to attending large family gatherings, concerts, sporting events, and sitting elbow to elbow with friends in our favorite restaurants. However, that time is not now.

Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. The FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccination moves us a giant leap toward that return to normal that we all crave. We have full faith in the testing behind the vaccines and will take them as soon as they are available. While we strongly encourage you to take the vaccine, we know it could be many months before the vaccination is widely available for the public. We cannot let our guard down and simply wait until enough people have received it – doing so will undoubtedly cost more lives.

Thanks to the vaccine, we will be in a much different place this time next year. However, there is work for all of us to do in the immediate future. We must stand together to stem this current surge.

The Medical Executive Committee oversees the delivery of care at Community Howard and is comprised of physician leadership at the hospital.