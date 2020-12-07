Public access to City Hall restricted for remainder of December

Due to the recent spike in COVID cases locally, as well as a small number of positive cases within the Kokomo Police Department support staff, the City of Kokomo will close public access to City Hall for the remainder of December beginning on Monday, Dec. 7.
This comes at the request and recommendation of Police Chief Doug Stout to not only protect those within City Hall but also the community as a whole.
Employees who may have been affected are being quarantined. No one who deals daily with members of the general public was affected, according to a press release from the City of Kokomo, "so citizens should not be concerned with recent trips made to City Hall for services."
Citizens still can conduct business at City Hall and should contact the appropriate department by email or by phone for other options. Wastewater utility customers can pay online at www.cityofkokomo.org or by using the drop box in the south parking lot of City Hall. Information and reports from the Kokomo Police Department may also be requested at the first-floor service window or by calling 456-7108.