Postal Service responds to COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed many daily routines, but delivering mail and packages is not one of those changes.

To help keep the public and employees safe during this time, the United States Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments.

PROTECTING CARRIERS

If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they’ll ask for a name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.

Customers shouldn’t approach a carrier to take a delivery, instead allowing them to leave the mailbox area before collecting it. Most schools are not in session and children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.

The United States Postal Service is proud of the work our more than 600,000 employees play in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public. Providing a vital public service is part of this nation’s critical infrastructure.

ADDITIONAL PREVENTATIVE STEPS TAKEN BY USPS: