Pets make perfect partners for seniors

Looking to improve both your physical and mental health? Adopt a pet.

The health benefits of being a senior pet owner are many. Not only will a pet get you moving but it will also provide companionship.

Company is one of the top benefits of owning a pet, said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.

“A lot of the times seniors live alone or they will be in assisted living or a retirement community,” Wolfe said. “[Pets] gives people a purpose — they have to get up and feed the dog or cat, they have to take the dog out or change the litterbox. They have something to take care of. It keeps people going.”

Some of the health benefits of pet ownership include improved blood pressure, lower stress levels and overall better mental health.

A relationship with a pet can even improve human-to-human interaction, from meeting other pet owners on a walk or at a dog park, or just providing the owner with stories to tell family and friends.

“It gives someone something to talk about when you get older and your world gets smaller,” said Wolfe. “You have this dog or cat who does funny things and has a personality, so you have something to share in conversation with other people.”

Many assisted living centers in Kokomo will allow their residents to have a pet. And when one arrives to a home, it often becomes part of the community.

Shannon Powell, life enrichment coordinator at Kokomo Place, has seen their residents step up to help take care of a pet. Residents know the animals by name, stop and pet them in the hallway and offer to take dogs for a walk or baby-sit for the animal if the owner has to leave for a few hours.

It’s therapeutic for Kokomo Place residents, said Powell. The home also welcomes the Kokomo Humane Society once a month for a puppy playtime.

“You can see the happiness on their faces when animals come in, whether it is a visitor dog or a resident dog,” she said. “Just getting to pet them and play with them, you can just tell it lifts their spirits. It’s a wonder thing to watch.”

Kokomo Place staff also help residents take care of their pets if they have difficulties doing so on their own. Staff will help feed, walk and clean litter boxes to ensure their residents can keep their animal companions.

Wolfe said seniors should consider a few things before adopting, such as if their current residence allows pets, are they healthy enough to physically take care of a pet and can afford the costs.

Costs include not just the adoption fees but visits to the vet, food, toys and leashes and collars.

She also advised that senior pet owners consider making plans for assistance when they need to get their animal to a vet or groomer or when an emergency arises. Are there family members, friends or neighbors who will be willing to watch a pet during a hospital stay or even give a pet a new home if needed?

“We get a lot of senior animals from seniors who have passed away,” Wolfe said. “That’s really hard on the animals. To have a plan is really nice for the pet.”

Wolfe also said just because someone is a senior doesn’t mean they need to adopt a senior pet. Middle aged pets can be a good fit and also lack many of the health problems that might turn costly for older animals.

If a senior loves animals but can’t care long term for a pet, they can also foster animals from the Kokomo Humane Society. Fostering a pet means taking care of a cat or dog for a short period of time before the animal moves into a new home.

The Kokomo Humane Society also offers a Cat Café where people can make appointments to spend time with several cats at once.

For more information on adopting a cat or dog, visit http://kokomohumane.org/pages/home/1.

Kokomo Place is located at 3025 W. Sycamore St. and can be reached at 765-205-8063.