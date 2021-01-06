Kokomo residents have regained another opportunity for COVID-19 testing.

The Optum testing site, located at the Senior Center at 721 W. Superior St., reopened last Tuesday. The site, which is funded by a contract with the state, closed in October. The Optum site now is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The decision to reopen the Optum site was based on a projected need, as health officials are suspecting early 2021 could be one of the hardest times for residents due to COVID-19 thus far.

After experiencing a post-Thanksgiving rush for testing at other sites in Kokomo, there also was a desire give more options to residents after Christmas as well, according to Public Health Emergency Coordinator Kristina Sommers. With Howard County entering “red” as well, the decision was made to bring Optum back into play for the area.

“We went to red as a county anyway, so with the county going to red, the senior center wasn’t able to conduct their programs anymore. We were like, ‘Well, you know, we’ll probably get a post-Christmas rush, too.’ So even though our center is running much more smoothly, and I’m pretty confident that they’d be able to handle that rush the second time around, it still doesn’t hurt to give the community more options to get their tests done.”

Sommers said the added site should help alleviate the burden other testing sites, like Walgreens, CVS, and urgent care facilities, have been facing.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Optum site is confirmed to operate until the end of the month. After that, it will go on a month-by-month contractual basis, a decision that’s made by the city and Howard County Health Department. The decision to renew the contract is based on the needs of the community and actions to combat the virus on the state level.

Testing is free, though Optum is asking that if those seeking to get tested have health coverage to bring that information to the site. To register for testing, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

Aside from Optum, Kokomo residents can be tested for COVID-19 at the county-ran testing site, located at 620 N. Bell St. That site opened in early October and is anticipated to operate through June 2021. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Free COVID testing is available regardless of symptoms. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule, call the health department at 765-456-7330 or visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.

As of Monday, 36,366 Howard County residnts have been tested for COVID-19. Of those being tested, the majority are those ages 0 to 19, accounting for 18.3 percent of all tests. That’s followed by ages 20 to 29 at 16.6 percent of all tests. Those ages 80 and older account for the least amount of tests, at 4.9 percent.