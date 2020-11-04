Only one Indiana county scores 'blue' in weekly metrics system

After moving from "blue" to "yellow" last week in the state's weekly metrics system aimed at tracking community spread of COVID-19, Howard County remains at "yellow."

Now, only one county, Brown County, maintains a "blue" score, the best possible. Last week, three counties were "blue" for the overall score, Benton, Owen and Brown counties, which is determined by number new cases of COVID-19 and the county's seven-day all tests positivity rate.

The vast majority of Indiana counties received an overall "orange" score, and three were ranked "red." Those counties were Fountain, Dubois, and Fayette counties.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, 75 counties scored "red," which signifies 200 or more cases of the virus per 100,000 residents.

Howard County was one of 16 counties to score "orange," meaning there were between 100 to 199 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 184 cases per 100,000 residents.

Only one county, Brown County, scored "yellow." No "blue" scores were given in this category.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, the majority of Indiana counties, including Howard, scored "yellow," signifying a positivity rate of between 5 and 9.9 percent. Howard County's rate was 5.48 percent.

Four counties (Marshall, Monroe, Brown, and Warrick) scored "blue," signifying a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Three counties scored "red," Fountain, Dubois, and Fayette counties, which all had positivity rates at 15 percent or greater.

Daily update

Today the Indiana State Department of Health reported a record number of cases of COVID-19 at 3,756, along with 25 new deaths.

The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate has risen to 8.7 percent, while the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals sits at 16.7 percent.

Of the new cases, 30 were in Howard County, bringing the total to 1,899 residents to test positive for the virus. There were no new deaths. Nearly 21,000 residents in Howard County have been tested for the virus.

The state's hospital census has reached a new high of 1,897 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus as of yesterday.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana based on seven-day moving averages, the state is trending upward in two of five categories: hospital admissions and deaths. Trend data for positive tests, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 73.1 percent of the 191,764 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.