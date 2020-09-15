One new COVID-19 death reported in Howard County

One more Howard County resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 63 residents to have died from the virus.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 20 new deaths, which has been the most single-day deaths since June 18 when 23 deaths were reported. Now, 3,235 Hoosiers have died from the virus. Another 225 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In addition, the ISDH reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County and 758 new cases statewide. Now, 1,235 Howard County residents have tested positive and 107,229 Hoosiers in total.

Across the state, the majority of those testing positive for the virus are those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 20.5 percent of cases but representing 0.3 percent of deaths.

Those age 80 and older account for the fewest number of cases, making up just 5.9 percent, but accounting for 51 percent of all deaths.

According to the ISDH, 230 of the state's 2,282 ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 67 of the state's 2,896 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients.

As of yesterday, 809 Hoosiers were hospitalized for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19.

Data trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends, ICU admissions are trending upward statewide. Positive tests are trending downward. Data trends for emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and deaths were inconclusive.

In Howard County, emergency room visits are trending upward. Deaths, ICU admissions, and hospitalizations are trending downward. Data trends for positive tests were inconclusive.

Approximately 82.7 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.