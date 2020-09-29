One new COVID-19 death reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 20 new deaths statewide, the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 18. One of those deaths was in Howard County.

This brings the total to 3,385 Hoosiers to have died from the virus, including 64 in Howard County. In addition, 227 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Per capita, Tipton County has had the second-highest number of deaths of all Indiana counties at 145.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. Decatur County has had the most deaths per capita, at 146.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Howard County's rate per capita in deaths is 77.5.

Of deaths statewide, 51 percent have been in those ages 80 and older. In Howard County, that percentage is slightly higher at 57.8 percent.

Further, ISDH reported 761 new cases of the virus, 13 of which were in Howard County. Now, 119,066 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, including 1,339 in Howard County.

Locally, 16,677 people have been tested for the virus. The seven-day all tests positivity rate in Howard County is 4.2 percent (4.1 statewide), and the seven-day positivity rate for unique tests is 6.7 percent (6.9 percent statewide).

In Howard County, 271 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus. 171 has been hospitalized, and 117 have been admitted to an ICU. There have been 35 hospital deaths.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend date in Indiana, positive tests statewide are increased. Emergency room visits and deaths are decreasing, while data trends for hospital admissions and ICU admissions were inconclusive.

In Howard County, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths are decreasing. Trend data for emergency room visits and positive tests was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 84.4 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.