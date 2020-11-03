One new COVID-19 death reported in Howard County

Twenty-four more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and one more has died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 1,869 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 69 have died. The latest death was among a person who was age 80 or older. Among those who have died from the virus locally, 56.5 percent have been in that age bracket.
Statewide, 2,951 more Hoosiers tested positive for the virus, and 50 new deaths were reported. Now, 4,199 people have died from the virus. Another 240 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In Indiana, 51.6 percent of deaths are among those ages 80 and older, while 25.2 percent are among ages 70 to 79. Just over 15 percent of deaths are among those ages 60 to 69, while 5 percent have been in ages 50 to 59. Just under three percent of deaths have been in those ages 0 to 49.
The state's hospital census continues to climb. As of yesterday, 1,867 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, which is the highest hospital census to date. That was up from the day prior when 1,732 Hoosiers were hospitalized.
Currently, 26.4 percent of the state's 2,145 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 32.3 percent are available. Of the state's 2,813 ventilators, 6.9 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 77.4 percent are available.