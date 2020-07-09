One more Ho. Co. resident dies of COVID-19

One more death from COVID-19 was reported in Howard County, bringing the total to 64 residents who have died from the virus since March 23.
Locally, positive cases of the virus remain at 583, and 521 new cases were reported statewide, along with seven new deaths. Now, 49,575 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,546 have died. Another 193 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Howard County is one of 25 Indiana counties reporting increases in positive cases, according to the Regenstrief Institute.
Of those testing positive in Indiana, 78.4 percent have recovered.
In Howard County, 6,151 people have been tested for the virus with a 9.5 percent positive rate.