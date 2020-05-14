One additional COVID-19 death reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported one more COVID-19 death in Howard County, bringing the total to 10 residents who have died from the virus.
The first death was reported locally on March 24.
Statewide, ISDH reported 26 new deaths for a total of 1,508 deaths. An additional 138 Hoosiers have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
ISDH also reported 634 new positive cases. Howard County has 258 positive cases. (The number previously was 260, but cases have been adjusted to reflect the counties in which the individuals live.)
Across the state, 160,239 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 1,714 in Howard County.
Cass County continues to have the highest per capita infection rate, by far, in the state with 410.2 residents per 10,000 testing positive. Howard County's rate is 31.3 residents per 10,000 testing positive.
Kokomo now is home to a testing site. Read more about the site and how to get tested here: http://kokomoperspective.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing-site-opens-in-kokomo-tomorrow/article_d796b354-9486-11ea-866f-43bfe88b3ef7.html.