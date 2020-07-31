Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ho. Co., 912 statewide

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Howard County, along with one new death, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 786 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 64 have died. The number of deaths reported by ISDH varies slightly from the number of deaths reported by the Howard County Health Department, which reported 62 deaths as of yesterday afternoon. These numbers are subject to change due to findings from ongoing investigations.

Statewide, ISDH reported 912 new cases of the virus and 19 new deaths. Now, 66,154 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,765 have died. Another 200 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In total, 747,383 Hoosiers have been tested, and 926,406 tests have been administered with a seven-day positivity rate of 7 percent. In Howard County, 8,844 residents have been tested with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.2 percent.

Howard County continues to have the fourth-highest per capita death rate in the state at 77.5, only being exceeded by Greene County (106.5), Decatur County (120.5), and Orange County (122.2).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks COVID data trends in Indiana, hospital admissions and ICU admissions trending upward, while deaths and emergency room visits are trending downward stateside.

In Howard County, hospital admissions, ICU admissions, deaths, and emergency room visits all are trending downward, according to the institute.

Classifications for positive tests currently are unavailable as the Regenstrief Institute is working to incorporate new data sources to better track testing.

Of Hoosiers who have tested positive, 71 percent are said to have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.