Nine more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported nine more cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 234.

The cases have continued to climb locally, with new cases being added to the total daily since April 20. The biggest spikes came on April 25 and 26 when 68 cases were confirmed on those days.

Yesterday, the Howard County Health Department released new data on local COVID-19 patients based on 185 residents who had tested positive. Locally, 21.1 percent of those with the virus were age 50 to 59, followed by ages 40 to 49 at 20 percent, and ages 20 to 29 at 19.4 percent.

Seventy-two percent of Howard County residents with the virus were white, and 16 percent were black.

Out of the 185 cases, 74 percent fell into the high-risk category, and 23 percent were hospital workers. Cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, were the most frequent co-morbidity among patients who tested positive and were considered high-risk.

Twenty-two Howard County residents have been hospitalized, seven have been on ventilators, six experienced acute respiratory distress syndrome, and nine died. According to the health department, patients could be in more than one of those categories.

The health department also broke down the ages of those who were hospitalized. The majority were ages 60 to 69, making up 36 percent of hospitalizations. That was followed equally by ages 50 to 59 and ages 70 to 79, both making up 23 percent of hospitalizations. Five percent of patients hospitalized were ages 30 to 39, and four percent were ages 20 to 29.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 675 new cases, bringing the total to 23,146, and 33 new deaths. Now, 1,328 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 119 have died who were considered probable for the virus.

Currently, 39.9 percent of the state's 2,719 ICU beds are available, and 81.1 percent of the state's 3,026 ventilators are available.

The majority of deaths have been in ages 80 and older, accounting for 48.3 percent of deaths. There have been 420 deaths in long-term care facilities.