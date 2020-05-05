Nine more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

Nine more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the total locally to 211.

The first case was reported in Howard County on March 10. From that date to April 24, a span of about six-and-a-half weeks, 85 cases were reported. In the past 11 days, 126 cases have been added.

The increase has been attributed to an outbreak at Tyson Foods in Logansport, where approximately 150 Howard County residents work, and at an area nursing home.

Testing also has increased since late-April (see chart). In total, 1,343 Howard County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Statewide, ISDH reported 526 additional cases of the virus and 62 more deaths for a total of 1,213 Hoosier deaths. An additional 113 deaths have been reported that were considered presumptive positive cases.

Cass County, which is home to Tyson Foods, now has 1,406 cases of the virus, up 35 cases from yesterday.

115,834 Hoosiers have been tested.