NHS freshman chosen to attend now-canceled International Science Fair

A Northwestern High School freshman’s science fair project landed her a spot at the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair, though it later was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Aubrey Evilsizer placed first in her division, biomedical and health sciences, at the Ball State Regional Science Fair in February and received the David W. and N. Maxine Ford Memorial Award at the Indiana State Science Fair last month, advancing her to the international fair. Evilsizer said she was honored to be one of 1,800 students selected worldwide for the international event.

“I was on cloud nine. It was amazing. It was my goal for my four years of high school to make it because it’s such an amazing honor, and it can help tremendously in getting into a good college and just the honor of being able to do it. I was ecstatic,” said Evilsizer.

In her project, the freshman tested the effects of sulforaphane, a chemical compound that’s found in cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, on bacterial growth. The purpose was to see if sulforaphane could be used to treat infectious diseases in humans.

Evilsizer took bacteria that were known to cause infection in the human body and tested it to see if sulforaphane stopped the growth and caused rings of inhibition in the bacteria. She created three testing solutions, a 1-percent sulforaphane solution, a 10-percent sulforaphane solution, and a solution she created by extracting sulforaphane herself from broccoli.

She found that sulforaphane did cause rings of inhibition in the bacteria with the 10-percent solution, but the 1-percent solution and the broccoli extract did not have a great enough effect on the bacterial growth to be beneficial. She concluded that the 10-percent solution did, in fact, suppress bacterial growth.

“I aspire to be a pediatric surgeon when I’m older, and I really wanted to do a project that focused on the medical field,” she said. “I feel like my results can make a big impact in the medical field, and these tests can be taken further. With sulforaphane being put on a larger scale and put into medications, it could greatly impact cancer.”

While Evilsizer won’t get to present her project at the International Science and Engineering Fair, which was set to take place in Anaheim, Calif., she said she will continue to work on this project. She hopes to qualify again next year.

“I really hope to continue my project and maybe work with a college with their labs,” Evilsizer said. “In the future, I would like to test the effects of sulforaphane on tumors in the human body.”

Evilsizer’s mother, Erin Evilsizer, said she was proud of her daughter, who also is an honor student and on the soccer and swim teams.

“We call her the dreamer of our family, but the coolest thing about that is she is well on her way to making her dreams come true,” said Erin. “We’re just incredibly proud of her. It’s a big undertaking for a freshman, so to watch her be so successful is really incredible for us as parents.”

This year, Northwestern High School had six students make it to the Indianapolis State Science Fair, though Evilsizer was the only student invited to advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Linda Wilson, Northwestern's science fair coordinator, congratulated Evilsizer.

"I am so proud of Audrey for advancing to the International Science Fair. She has worked really hard and put in lots of hours to complete her project," said Wilson. "She has really grown this year academically, and hopefully she will continue to pursue a career in science."