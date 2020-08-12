New PETA billboard claims veganism can prevent another pandemic

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Indiana, PETA has placed a billboard within chewing distance of Kroger town and several fast-food restaurants on the south end of town.
The billboard, which reads “Speciesism got us into this mess. Veganism can get us out,” brings the message that speciesism, the belief that humans are superior to other animals, giving them the right to confine and slaughter them for food, is the source of a litany of deadly diseases, including COVID-19.
"It's a fact: Eating meat from animals who were confined in their own filth hurts them and comes back to bite us in the form of pandemics," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "PETA offers free vegan starter kits, free vegan mentor services, and free tips on animal-friendly eating to help people save lives, including their own."
A press release that was sent out by PETA stated that confining and killing animals for food has been linked to SARS, swine flu, bird flu, and COVID-19, and a new strain of swine flu with "pandemic potential" has been spreading from pigs to humans in China.
“In U.S. slaughterhouses, workers stand shoulder to shoulder and slit animals' throats above blood-soaked floors, with line speeds so fast that animals end up thrashing around and injuring them — conditions that allow COVID-19 to spread. Fewer than half of slaughterhouses report offering testing to their employees, and more than 40,000 cases among workers have been recorded,” read the press release.
The billboard is located at 2821 S. Washington St.